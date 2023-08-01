Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police reports for Saturday and Sunday include:
A caller wanted to know whether it’s legal to own a wolf as long as it’s registered.
A caller wanted to know what to do after a tenant was found dead in their rental unit.
Someone drove over a pot hole so large it caused his car’s airbag to deploy.
A caller reported that someone took a “very large rock” from her property.
Someone turned in a passport they had found during Music on Main.
Some kids were reportedly hiding in bushes near a roundabout and blocking traffic lanes by placing cones in the street.
A corgi bit its owner’s mouth after the owner startled the dog by kissing it while it slept.
Officers responded to 115 calls on Saturday and 99 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports were unavailable by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 148 people on Monday,
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.