The Bozeman Police reports for Wednesday included:
Officers were called to speak with someone about a conspiracy involving someone posing as a housecleaner, meth and the FBI. They were unable to unravel the conspiracy.
A caller had questions about whether it was possible for vehicles to do “burn outs” after the upcoming car show later this month.
A seemingly disoriented man was reportedly spinning in circles, but when officers met with the man he appeared to be fine.
A person called in because they suspected a former co-worker was pranking them by having food delivered that the caller did not order.
Someone found a lost pet chinchilla while at work. They had it in a box with water for the time being.
A man who refused to leave a hotel was adamant that he had been wronged by Gallatin County and would sue for $750 million. Officers offered a ride to the Warming Center.
Officers responded to 99 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 136 people on Thursday.
