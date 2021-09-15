A cat pooping, a stolen bike and a teenager on a horse: Police Reports for Tuesday, Sept. 14 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· Officers found and recovered a bike that had been reported stolen.· A caller wanted to know if it was legal for a 13-year-old to ride a horse unsupervised. Law enforcement informed the person that it is legal.· A caller’s neighbor’s cat pooped in planters in their yard. Law enforcement discussed options for Animal Control to intervene. The caller decided to talk to their neighbor first and will call Animal Control if they needed further help. · A person reported someone climbing through their neighbor’s window. Officers responded and found the homeowner’s son inside the house, who couldn’t find the spare key and went inside through the open window.· Officers responded to 137 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday were not made available. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 108 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cat Officer Neighbor Police Zoology Law Enforcement Caller Bike Animal Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.