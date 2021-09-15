Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· Officers found and recovered a bike that had been reported stolen.

· A caller wanted to know if it was legal for a 13-year-old to ride a horse unsupervised. Law enforcement informed the person that it is legal.

· A caller’s neighbor’s cat pooped in planters in their yard. Law enforcement discussed options for Animal Control to intervene. The caller decided to talk to their neighbor first and will call Animal Control if they needed further help.

· A person reported someone climbing through their neighbor’s window. Officers responded and found the homeowner’s son inside the house, who couldn’t find the spare key and went inside through the open window.

· Officers responded to 137 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 108 people on Wednesday. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

