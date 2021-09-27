A cat impounded, bear traffic jam and a different kind of road rage: Police Reports for Sunday, Sept. 27 By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Sep 27, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· A black bear with three cubs got aggressive, but no bears were found when officers arrived.· A “lame” party was asked to quiet down. · A brown tabby cat was impounded, but was then released to its owner.· Curious onlookers stopped their cars, which caused traffic issues, to look at a black bear with cubs. The caller was more worried about the traffic disruptions than the bears.· Officers responded to 111 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report for Sunday included the following: · Horseback riders were reported to be riding on private property. The owner asked that a deputy call the homeowners association to share information about where common areas stop to prevent riders from going onto private land.· A toddler ran off with a person’s phone and hit the emergency function on the phone.· Property owners called saying that a man was trespassing and that he said that he was “investigating.” He came back with beer to apologize. A deputy informed him not to trespass again.· A vehicle was reported abandoned, and had “Free if you want it,” scratched into the hood, a broken Red Ryder BB Gun next to it, an S.O.S scratched into the dirt and a large stone cross constructed near it. The owner was contacted, and said that he got mad and took it out on his car.· A caller said that someone who sounds like a child has been calling and claiming to be the police, and asking what the emergency is. The caller wanted to report the calls before blocking the number. Deputies responded to 102 callsThe Gallatin County Detention Center held people 132 Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Black Bear Police Zoology Caller Cub Following Officer Traffic Jam Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.