Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A black bear with three cubs got aggressive, but no bears were found when officers arrived.

· A “lame” party was asked to quiet down.

· A brown tabby cat was impounded, but was then released to its owner.

· Curious onlookers stopped their cars, which caused traffic issues, to look at a black bear with cubs. The caller was more worried about the traffic disruptions than the bears.

· Officers responded to 111 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report for Sunday included the following:

· Horseback riders were reported to be riding on private property. The owner asked that a deputy call the homeowners association to share information about where common areas stop to prevent riders from going onto private land.

· A toddler ran off with a person’s phone and hit the emergency function on the phone.

· Property owners called saying that a man was trespassing and that he said that he was “investigating.” He came back with beer to apologize. A deputy informed him not to trespass again.

· A vehicle was reported abandoned, and had “Free if you want it,” scratched into the hood, a broken Red Ryder BB Gun next to it, an S.O.S scratched into the dirt and a large stone cross constructed near it. The owner was contacted, and said that he got mad and took it out on his car.

· A caller said that someone who sounds like a child has been calling and claiming to be the police, and asking what the emergency is. The caller wanted to report the calls before blocking the number. 

Deputies responded to 102 calls

The Gallatin County Detention Center held people 132 Monday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648.

Tags