The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A cat dialed 9-1-1 on someone's phone.
• A child with a phone dialed 9-1-1 and said "I called the emergency." Officers found no emergency.
• Two lost dogs were found.
• Someone was using a high powered bow in a public park. Officers told the bow wielder to practice elsewhere.
• A caller locked their keys in their car.
• A caller said a nearby car alarm had sounded for 12 hours. The owner of the vehicle said she would try to figure out what was causing it.
• Two large leather chairs were lying in the middle of a road. The furniture was removed.
• An employee thought they'd received a counterfeit bill. Officers determined the currency was authentic.
• Officers responded to 140 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 146 inmates Saturday.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.