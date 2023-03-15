Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A person riding around in an electric cart was apparently “clearly intoxicated” and running into shelves and electronics.
· A person appeared to be passed out in their car, but was actually taking a nap after eating in their car.
· A couple were asked to leave a movie theater for falling asleep, and possibly being intoxicated.
· A person wanted to know if it was legal to drink a non-alcoholic beverage while driving.
· There was a “huge dead raccoon” on a road. It was moved to the side of the street for pick up.
· Officers responded to 121 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday were not available by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 132 people Wednesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
