The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A man was warned for having a campfire and littering.
• Someone complained about loud guitar music outside of a carpet store.
• A caller wanted to speak with an officer about school shootings. Officers need to be present at all schools, they said.
• Someone lost their license and credit card while riding around Bozeman on scooters.
• A caller saw an abandoned suitcase outside of a restaurant. They thought it was odd.
• A caller watched a truck run three traffic lights while speeding and swerving around the road.
• Officers responded to 133 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 114 people Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
