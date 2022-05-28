Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A man was warned for having a campfire and littering.

• Someone complained about loud guitar music outside of a carpet store.

• A caller wanted to speak with an officer about school shootings. Officers need to be present at all schools, they said.

• Someone lost their license and credit card while riding around Bozeman on scooters.

• A caller saw an abandoned suitcase outside of a restaurant. They thought it was odd.

• A caller watched a truck run three traffic lights while speeding and swerving around the road.

• Officers responded to 133 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County jail held 114 people Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

Tags