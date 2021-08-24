A burrito, a cowboy hat and three guys having a barbecue: Police Reports for Monday, Aug. 23 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 24, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A man with a cowboy hat was bothering customers at a business. On a follow-up call for more information, the reporting party said the man had already left.· A street light was flashing red and green lights in both directions at the same time. The Department of Transportation was notified. · A person accidentally called 911 while driving and eating a burrito.· A caller reported their neighbor was having a party in the garage and that they had a party every night. Officers responded and found three guys having a barbecue. They were not being loud or unruly.· Officers responded to 155 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A woman accidentally tripped a panic alarm as she was taking her child to a kickboxing class. It was a false alarm.· Someone reported that a person or multiple people had spray painted a mailbox and an electrical box. Deputies took photos and cleared the area.· A train started a grass fire between the railroad tracks and a Frontage Road. Law enforcement responded and controlled traffic while local fire departments put out the fire.· A caller reported what they believed to be a burn violation near a campground. Deputies responded and found that the smoke was coming from a pellet stove that hadn’t been used in a while and was smoking more than usual.· Deputies responded to 125 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 112 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Caller Police Social Services Transports Gallatin County Detention Center Following Alarm Neighbor Burrito Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.