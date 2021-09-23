A bunch of bears, thwarted thieves and barking beagles: Police reports for Wednesday, Sept. 22 By Alex Miller Chronicle Staff Writer Alex Miller Author email Sep 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· Two black bear cubs were perched in a tree in front of a person’s home.· A large bear showed up at a daycare. No wardens were immediately available to see to the situation, but the responding officer was advised by Fish, Wildlife and Parks to put it down if the bear became threatening. · Two teens were caught in the act of trying to steal a stop sign. They were scared off by a bystander, but then may have come back to retrieve a cellphone. An officer noted that the signpost needs reinforcement.Officers responded to 141 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office report for Wednesday included the following: · Three barking beagles were reported for making a ruckus day and night. The dogs were not barking when a deputy arrived.· A bear was found in a trash compactor. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified.· A black bear was spotted eating apples in a caller’s backyard. The caller got in touch with Fish, Wildlife and Parks to discuss removing the bear.· Two young cows, one black and one red, were found meandering in the road. The owner was called and the cows were brought home.Deputies responded to 136 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 120 people Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Alex Miller is the county and state government reporter and can be reached at amiller@dailychronicle.com or by phone at 406-582-2648. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wildlife Park Beagle Zoology Police Following Cow Bear Cub Fish Alex Miller Author email Follow Alex Miller Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.