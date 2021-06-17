The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A bumper was in a passing lane. Montana Highway Patrol removed the bumper.
· A person's phone’s emergency SOS function was activated while it was in the cupholder of a golf cart. The person was golfing and did not have an emergency.
· A caller reported someone playing loud music from their car and smashing bottles on the street.
· A person’s water-damaged phone dialed 911. There was no emergency, except for the broken phone.
· Officers responded to 126 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A person flagged down a deputy to get directions to a laundromat.
· A sink was in the road on Jackrabbit Lane. A deputy responded and cleared the roadway.
· A person reported that their glass balls were taken off their fence.
· A calf moose was on a person’s porch. Deputies told the caller that the moose would move along on its own.
· A package delivery truck overheated.
· Deputies responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Thursday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.