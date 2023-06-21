Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· Someone called to report a man walking around her housing complex whipping a bullwhip. She said she “thinks this is strange” and her dog doesn’t like it. An officer responded to the situation.

· Someone reported their neighbors yelling and throwing a cup of coffee at excavators working close by their house.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com

