The Bozeman Police reports for Monday included:
An officer conducted an extra patrol check for the first day of school.
A 5-gallon bucket of nails spilled out onto a roadway.
A caller reported that someone had trespassed on his property and that “he was putting up a bear trap.”
Someone called in to report that their neighbor’s cat has been coming into her yard “and crapping in her garden” for the past three years.
A group of men were seen walking around with baseball bats.
Officers responded to 159 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office did not send in reports by deadline.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 142 people on Tuesday.
