The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller complained about a car alarm going off for 2 hours.
• A man was stopped and cited after officers saw him drinking from a bucket of beer while walking down an alley.
• A man tried to turn himself in on a warrant. Officers checked and found he did not have a warrant for him. They told him to call the Justice Court.
• A caller found six to eight ducklings in a storm drain. Officers checked the storm drain, but didn't see the ducklings. The caller told them she'd fished them out and planned to care for them until Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks found the nesting mother.
• Someone was yelling at another person while speeding through an area in their mini van. They drove through a field and to a dog park.
• Someone reported that a dog owner left their yellow Labrador retriever inside a parked truck for over 10 minutes. Animal control found two dogs in the truck's back seat. They weren't panting and the windows were all rolled down more than halfway. Animal control warned the dog owner to be cautious of hot temperatures.
• A dog attacked and injured another dog at a dog park
• Some children were hanging out on the roof of a business. Officers warned them for trespassing.
• Someone stole a refrigerators owned by the Human Resources Development Council from a parking lot.
• Officers responded to 139 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 128 people Saturday.
