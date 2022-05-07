Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• An officer stopped two people from drinking out of a bucket of beer.

• A caller was concerned about mass being interrupted by protests. They requested extra patrol.

• A caller reported that their friend was scamming people in town using fake FBI badges and paperwork.

• A caller found a parakeet. They did not know what to do with it.

• A group of teenagers were trespassed from a business after they stole candy. The caller did not want to press criminal charges.

• Three sports cars were doing doughnuts.

• Three kids were riding motorcycles in a park.

• Officers responded to 236 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County jail held 122 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

