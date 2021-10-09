A broken car door, a protective black bear and a cat stalking bunnies: Police Reports for Friday, Oct. 8 By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:• Officers warned an intoxicated bike rider who ran a red light and gave a them "traffic education lesson."• A caller reported a bear was in a tree. • Someone claimed a cat was stalking bunnies in a yard. He told animal control officers he believed the cat was a neighborhood pet. Officers advised him to rent a live trap from the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter and set it up in the yard.• A driver needed help getting the passenger side door of her car to close completely. An officer referred her to a parts store so she could replace missing screws in the door latch. • A black bear was in someone's yard and its cub was up in a tree. The sow was huffing and puffing and charging in different directions to protect her cub, the caller said. The caller was concerned the sow would be aggressive if someone walked nearby. The cub left the tree and wandered into a park before Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks could respond.• Officers responded to 141 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not available.The Gallatin County jail held 122 people Saturday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sow Black Bear Zoology Cub Cat Officer Gallatin County Passenger Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.