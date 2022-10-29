The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A large dog was howling throughout the day, and someone reported that they felt sorry for the animal and wondered if the owner was even aware of the problem. Animal control visited the home but did not hear any howling.
· Someone reported a broken-down “Breaking Bad” mobile home.
· A caller wanted to know what they should do about urban rabbits. They said the animals were getting into work vehicles and destroying them.
· A caller believed they’d found counterfeit money in a customer’s returned vehicle. They wanted law enforcement to confiscate it.
· A caller complained about loud techno music coming from an apartment next door.
· Officers responded to 184 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller wanted help getting rid of a dead deer in his yard.
· Someone complained about two loose dogs that were playing in their yard.
· Eight domesticated ducks were reported missing.
· Deputies responded to 120 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 152 people on Saturday.
