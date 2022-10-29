Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· A large dog was howling throughout the day, and someone reported that they felt sorry for the animal and wondered if the owner was even aware of the problem. Animal control visited the home but did not hear any howling.

· Someone reported a broken-down “Breaking Bad” mobile home.


