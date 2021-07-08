The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A person reported finding a box of bullets near the river.
· A man reported that he came home after the 4th of July weekend to find his property littered with garbage from fireworks.
· Men were throwing scooters off the top of a parking garage.
· A person reported that a man was looking into their window. Officers responded and found that the person was a bail bondsman who was looking for a client of theirs.
· Officers responded to 121 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday the following:
· Two lawn mowers were in a ditch. Law enforcement checked to make sure they were not reported as stolen and then notified the county roads department.
· A person reported “sketchy” looking people in a residence that the tenant recently moved out of. Deputies responded and found that the two people were cleaning up for the tenant, which was confirmed by the tenant.
· A box of nails had fallen out of a truck and broke open on the road. Deputies controlled traffic while construction workers cleaned up the nails.
· A bear was going through a business’s garbage. The bear left and went into the woods.
· Deputies removed a downed tree from a roadway and advised landowners that the tree had damaged their fences.
· Deputies responded to 138 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Thursday.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.