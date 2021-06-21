The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported that a bouncer at a bar wasn’t checking IDs. Officers responded, watched the bouncer checking IDs at the entrance and reminded them to continue to do so.
· A person called 911 while trying to turn their phone off. The person did not have an emergency and was about to go to an escape room.
· A person found car keys at a trailhead. The officer got in touch with the owner of the car and was able to leave the keys at a safe location for the person to pick up.
· A toddler hit an emergency button and called 911 while in a hotel. Hotel staff were able to get in touch with the toddler and adults, who confirmed there was no emergency and the call was accidental.
· Officers responded to 85 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· People were “screaming and holler(ing)” at a party.
· Cows were escaping from a downed fence.
· A person called in to report seeing what they believed was smoke near a subdivision. Deputies responded and found that there was a lot of dust and pollen in the air, but not any smoke.
· Deputies warned a person for burning without a permit during a burn ban. The person had fire suppression tools nearby.
· Deputies responded to 89 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Monday.
