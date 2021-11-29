Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· A group of about 20 people were outside a bar with a boombox about 20 minutes after the bar had closed. An officer responded and moved the group of people from the area.

· A man jumped into a person’s car when they were stopped in the street, then left the car and hid behind a house. An officer responded and arrested a man for criminal trespass to a vehicle.

· A person found a chainsaw in a road. They had already moved it out of the road but wanted to report it as found because it looked to be expensive. The owner of the chainsaw later reported it lost and was reunited with their chainsaw.

· A person accidentally called 911 while trying to reset their cell phone.

· Officers responded to 107 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A person sat on their phone and accidentally called 911. There was no emergency.

· A caller reported icy roads leading up to a trailhead.

· A driver reported that a Kia Soul made a “very dangerous pass” on a road.

· An employee at a casino reported that a customer kept falling asleep at a machine and getting mad at her when she checked in on him.

· Deputies responded to 52 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Monday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

