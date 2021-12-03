A bonfire, dog bite and a toddler on the run: Police Reports for Thursday, Dec. 2 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Dec 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A telemarketer called wanting to speak with someone associated with the police department.· A caller reported that someone had stolen their handicapped sticker out of their car. Officers provided information on how to replace the sticker. · A caller complained about a loud party and bonfire next door with 10 to 15 people. Officers responded and gave a warning for the noise.· Officers responded to 168 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · A man at a casino was out of gas and stranded. The man eventually got gas, but sheriff deputies found his licenses was suspended and told him he couldn't drive.· A UPS driver was bit in the leg by a dog. The driver did not want to press charges but wanted to contact the dog's owner to see if it was up to date on its rabies shots. · A toddler wearing a Simba costume from "The Lion King" climbed out of her window while down for a nap. A neighbor found the girl running down the road and called sheriff's deputies, who returned the child to her family.· A skier accidentally called 911. Sheriff deputies spoke with the skier who said there was no emergency. · Deputies responded to 130 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Police Officer Following Caller Gallatin County Detention Center Sheriff Skier Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.