The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A telemarketer called wanting to speak with someone associated with the police department.

· A caller reported that someone had stolen their handicapped sticker out of their car. Officers provided information on how to replace the sticker. 

· A caller complained about a loud party and bonfire next door with 10 to 15 people. Officers responded and gave a warning for the noise.

· Officers responded to 168 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:

· A man at a casino was out of gas and stranded. The man eventually got gas, but sheriff deputies found his licenses was suspended and told him he couldn't drive.

· A UPS driver was bit in the leg by a dog. The driver did not want to press charges but wanted to contact the dog's owner to see if it was up to date on its rabies shots. 

· A toddler wearing a Simba costume from "The Lion King" climbed out of her window while down for a nap. A neighbor found the girl running down the road and called sheriff's deputies, who returned the child to her family.

· A skier accidentally called 911. Sheriff deputies spoke with the skier who said there was no emergency. 

· Deputies responded to 130 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 115 people on Thursday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

