Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A man who had been making a scene at a bar punched through a glass door, which cut his hand, and ran away from officers. He was cited for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer and was released to get treatment for his hand.

· A caller was concerned that people had another person locked in a rental vehicle. Officers responded and had the renter of the truck open it to confirm there were no people inside.

· A person reported that someone had painted a tree blue.

· A person bought a scooter on Craigslist and later learned it had been reported stolen. MSU law enforcement requested officers check into a location in Four Corners.

· Officers responded to 195 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:

· A patron at a business couldn’t find an employee and was concerned that an employee may have had a medical emergency. Deputies found the employee safe and asleep in a vehicle.

· Tourists reported jewelry stolen from a vacation rental. They later found the missing jewelry.

· A deputy helped a driver change a flat tire.

· A man flagged down a deputy to report suspicious whistling noises coming from an area near a gas station. The deputy stayed on scene until they heard the sound, which they determined was a bird.

· Deputies responded to 187 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags