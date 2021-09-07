A blue tree, a Craigslist scooter and a suspicious bird: Police Reports for Monday, Sept. 6 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 7, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A man who had been making a scene at a bar punched through a glass door, which cut his hand, and ran away from officers. He was cited for criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer and was released to get treatment for his hand.· A caller was concerned that people had another person locked in a rental vehicle. Officers responded and had the renter of the truck open it to confirm there were no people inside. · A person reported that someone had painted a tree blue.· A person bought a scooter on Craigslist and later learned it had been reported stolen. MSU law enforcement requested officers check into a location in Four Corners.· Officers responded to 195 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A patron at a business couldn’t find an employee and was concerned that an employee may have had a medical emergency. Deputies found the employee safe and asleep in a vehicle.· Tourists reported jewelry stolen from a vacation rental. They later found the missing jewelry.· A deputy helped a driver change a flat tire.· A man flagged down a deputy to report suspicious whistling noises coming from an area near a gas station. The deputy stayed on scene until they heard the sound, which they determined was a bird.· Deputies responded to 187 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 113 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Officer Employee Police Crime Work Transports Jewelry Craigslist Following Safe Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.