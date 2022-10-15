Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Police Reports The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· Some vehicles were doing donuts in a parking lot. The occupants then left “in a pack,” the caller said.
· A caller reported “a lost black pelican case.” It could be in the town or county, they said.
· Detectives followed up on a reported attempted sale of a large quantity of platinum ore.
· A caller wanted extra patrol for a football game because of speeding vehicles and previous vandalism on their property. “It’s crazy. Then there is a game,” the caller said.
· Some vehicles were racing around on the top floor of a parking garage. The drivers were warned for carelessness.
· A group of people were kicking over bikes.
· Officers responded to 133 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following: · A caller believed someone was loosening the lug nuts on the wheels of his vehicle.
· A high school student wanted to know more about a murder case for a speech and debate class.
· Some kids were running around on the roof of an events center. They were cited and their parents were contacted.
· Deputies responded to 94 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Saturday.
