Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Police Reports The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

· Some vehicles were doing donuts in a parking lot. The occupants then left “in a pack,” the caller said.

· A caller reported “a lost black pelican case.” It could be in the town or county, they said.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags