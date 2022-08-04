Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

·A caller reported losing her ball python that was about 5 feet and wanted to know if she should call Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

· A person reported a black bear was climbing into their trash can.

