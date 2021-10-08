A black bear, a car on a sidewalk and a citizens arrest: Police Reports for Thursday, Oct. 7 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A burglar alarm at a business went off. Officers found an open back door at the business but were not able to find anyone inside the building.· A caller wanted to know if he could do a citizen's arrest if he catches someone banging on the walls and doors of his house. An officer advised the man to call law enforcement if he sees someone trespassing. · A white car with Billings plates was parked on a sidewalk. The owner moved the vehicle after being contacted.· A person who calls 911 multiple times per week to report their neighbors for smoking something in a parked car called to report their neighbors for smoking something in a parked car. · Officers responded to 122 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · A woman requested extra patrols on a road where she said people drive too fast.· Deputies responded to a 911 hang up call. The address appeared to be empty with all doors locked and the phone that called 911 did not have a voicemail option.· A chair was in the middle of a road. Montana Highway Patrol was advised and a trooper went to move the chair.· A black bear was walking around between a fishing access and a golf course.· Deputies responded to 126 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Police Car Highway Patrol Following Trooper Gallatin County Detention Center Black Bear Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.