The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· Officers responded to several reports of noisy neighbors. Residents were warned for having loud parties.
· A person requested a welfare check on an address because a car sat outside, unmoved, for a long stretch of time. Officer contacted the vehicle owner, who was okay and just hadn’t driven the car in a while.
· An intoxicated man called 911 because he locked himself out of his house. The man’s roommate arrived with a key before officers got there. The man was warned for misuse of 911.
· A caller reported a man attempting to break into apartments in their apartment complex. Officers responded and found that the man was a maintenance employee.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 93 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A burglar alarm was activated at a business. Deputies responded and found that all the doors to the building were secure, thought there was a bird flying around in a stock room that could have triggered the alarm.
· A deputy brought two dogs without collars to Heart of the Valley.
· A person accidentally called 911 on a chairlift while trying to adjust the volume on their phone. There was no emergency.
· A driver was warned for passing traffic in no passing zones.
· Deputies responded to 78 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Monday.
