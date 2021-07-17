The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A caller complained about neighbors racing trucks up and down a street. No cars were racing when officers showed up.
• Someone left their debit card at a car wash. It was gone by the time they returned for it.
• Someone reported that their outdoor cat kept returning to a neighbor's yard, which is a bird sanctuary. The cat killed a bird, and the neighbor threatened to call animal control the next time the cat came back. The caller claimed their neighbor had been purposely feeding and attracting wildlife, including birds and deer. The caller wanted to know more about the laws surrounding loose pets and feeding wildlife. Officers advised them to contact animal control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for more information.
• A dog broke a screen door and climbed onto a roof. Animal control got the dog back into its home.
• Someone tried to break into a caller's house. The caller sprayed the intruders with a fire extinguisher, they said.
• Someone sprayed bear spray in a store, causing everyone inside to cough and gag, then evacuate the building.
• Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were not made available.
The Gallatin County jail held 121 people Saturday.
