A bike theft, a friendly dog and a Girl Scout Troop: Police Reports for Tuesday, Dec. 7 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 8, 2021 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A person reported their bike stolen out of the bed of their pickup truck, where it had been locked to the truck, during the night and snow prints in the snow around the truck. An officer took a report.· A woman accidentally called 911 while trying to call 611. There was no emergency · An officer spoke to a class about the Fourth and Fifth Amendments.· An employee pushed a panic alarm button not knowing that it was a panic alarm button.· Officers responded to 149 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A caller reported a large friendly dog with a collar but no tags roaming around an area alone and eating a dead deer. A deputy searched the area but didn’t find the dog. Neighbors said they saw the dog around the area occasionally.· A deputy warned a semitruck driver for driving down a street where signs state no heavy commercial vehicles are allowed.· A deputy met with a Girl Scout Troop to discuss law enforcement’s authority and role enforcing the law and answer questions.· A woman dropped her phone behind a couch while texting and accidentally called 911 while reaching behind or under the couch to get the phone. There was no emergency.· Deputies responded to 117 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Troop Button Police Transports Motor Vehicle Telephony Alarm Deputy Phone Following Gallatin County Detention Center Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.