The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A person reported a large raccoon in bushes near a school.
· A Chihuahua was running loose. Animal Control was unable to find the dog.
· A woman reported that she set trash on her back porch for a few minutes and, during that time, a black bear got on her porch. The bear then ran away. There have been ongoing sightings in the area of a black bear.
· A firework set a tree on fire. Officers and firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.
· A person reported that their neighbor was working on a vehicle late at night. Officers responded.
· Officers responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people Tuesday.
