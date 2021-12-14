A beer thief, a test drive and a lost-and-found California license: Police Reports for Monday, Dec. 13 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A person stole a case of beer and drove away from the store. An officer took a report.· A caller reported they suspected a person was sleeping in a church, though they did not actually see the person inside the building. An officer responded to the church to ensure no people were staying warm or taking shelter inside the church. · A woman reported that she lost her California driver's license. She later called back to report that she found the license.· Dispatchers picked up a call and heard people talking in the background before the call disconnected. Law enforcement called the number back and found that the phone had been malfunctioning while the owner was at work at a popular brewery. There was no emergency.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 118 calls on Monday. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:· A person reported construction equipment being operated in what they believed was a “good way to kill someone.” A deputy drove by the area and didn’t see any work being done in an unsafe way.· A caller asked to speak to a sergeant regarding a deputy that said they’d call the person back and did not. A sergeant looked into the complaint and found that the person had actually reported the incident to the Bozeman Police Department, which is why a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy had not been in touch with them. The sergeant helped the person get in touch with the BPD officer to whom they'd made the complaint.· A deputy stopped a person for driving with no plates. The driver told the deputy the vehicle was one they were test-driving and considering buying.· Deputies responded to 112 calls on Monday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 140 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.