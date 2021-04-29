The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A pair of electric scooters were thrown off the top floor of a building.
· A person running against traffic reported being grazed by a late-2000s Cadillac going 70 mph.
· A local birdwatcher reported someone was taking down the bird feeders he maintains.
· People who live where a bear had been spotted were notified of the bruin's presence.
· Officers warned a garage band for playing too loud.
· Officers responded to 162 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Someone reported kids for riding dirt bikes in a ditch. One of the kids' parents called the sheriff's office to ensure the kids weren't doing anything wrong. Deputies said the kids were fine as long as they weren't riding in the roadway or on private property.
· A person working on a ranch accidentally dialed dispatch. Dispatchers heard a man talking to someone else about water and irrigation.
· A man milking cows accidentally dialed 911. Everything was OK, including the cows, who were mooing in the background.
· There were five yaks in the roadway up Bridger Canyon Road.
· Deputies responded to 130 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Thursday afternoon.
