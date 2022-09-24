The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller criticized a Bozeman school resource officer’s driving.
· A large black bear climbed up a tree and knocked over some trash cans.
· A caller reported that someone was in a parking lot with a large compound bow. Officers found out that a man was shooting a bow on private property at a target in a safe direction. They advised him to put it in front of a tree for more protection.
· Someone reported that a stop sign was covered with overgrown trees and shrubbery, and drivers were not seeing it.
· A caller said a rock chuck was in their garage. They were referred to pest and rodent control services.
· A caller was worried about two fawns that were locked inside a fence around a water tank owned by the city. Officers found out that the fawns could get out through gaps in the fence, and the mom was most likely keeping them in there for protection.
· Someone reported that a bear was in a tree, and bystanders were unaware and were spooking it. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded and found out that no one was messing with the bear or viewing it.
· A caller reported that a huge party was going on, and somebody pooped in the back of his truck. He chased the person off. Officers gave out warnings.
· Officers responded to 200 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 155 people on Saturday.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
