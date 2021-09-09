A bear cub, underage drinking and fireworks: Police Reports for Wednesday, Sept. 8 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A caller reported a bear cub ran across a road near a school. Officers responded but were not able to locate the animal.· A dog water fountain had been vandalized. · A man was warned for yelling at his computer in his truck and disturbing those around him.· A caller reported that several underaged kids were drinking inside a building. Officers warned the five or six kids for possessing alcohol while underage.· Officers responded to 127 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · An officer talked to a person about a dispute between neighbors. One neighbor was upset that the other neighbor’s newly constructed home was blocking the view. The dispute is going to civil court.· A woman called 911 by accident while riding a horse.· A caller reported a dog locked in a car. Deputies responded and found that the dog was locked in the car, but the car’s air conditioner was running and the dog did not appear to be in distress.· A person reported what they believed to be multiple gunshots in rapid succession. Deputies responded and made contact with a neighbor, who confirmed that the sounds were fireworks, not gunshots.· Deputies responded to 142 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Bear Cub Officer Neighbor Police Zoology Following Caller Gallatin County Detention Center Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.