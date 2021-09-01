A bear cub, a bottle rocket and a suspicious oil container: Police Reports for Tuesday, Aug. 31 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· A person reported what they believe to be a homemade bomb on their property. Officers responded and found that the item was an empty oil container and a torch lighter that appeared to have been run over.· A bear cub was in someone’s yard. A bear specialist with Fish, Wildlife and Parks responded, but it appeared the cub had moved into a nearby nature sanctuary. · A car was egged.· Officers talked with someone who was requesting Animal Control set up a live trap for a feral cat in the area.· Officers responded to 133 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A “heavily intoxicated” person shot a bottle rocket in an alley and a neighbor thought it was a gunshot.· A horse was on a road. The owner of the horse got it off the road and contained it prior to deputies arriving.· A baby was playing with a phone and called 911. A deputy made contact with the baby’s guardians to confirm that there was no emergency.· A bear was on a trail. A deputy responded and waited at the trailhead until the last party hiking the trail had safely returned to their cars in the parking lot.· Deputies responded to 149 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Container Oil Zoology Police Bear Cub Bottle Lighter Officer Rocket Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.