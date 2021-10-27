A bear, a covered plate and a Halloween enthusiast: Police Reports for Tuesday, Oct. 26 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· An employee was surprised by her coworker and thought they were a person trying to break in.· A bear was in a tree near a man’s apartment door. An officer stood by while the man walked into his apartment. · A train crossing arm malfunctioned and was lowered, blocking traffic even though there were no trains in the area. A technician was dispatched to fix the arm.· A woman accidentally called 911 instead of 411. She told dispatchers that the only emergency she had was that she was hungry.· Officers responded to 135 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · An employee at a business reported a customer paying with a fake $50 bill.· A caller reported a teenage driver repeatedly speeding in the school speed zone.· A person reported someone walking around wearing a black jumpsuit and a hockey mask and carrying a bloody knife. Deputies made contact with a man in the area who “was really into Halloween” and was dressed as a horror movie killer.· A truck had a promotional plate covering its Montana license plate. The driver explained that the promotional plate was for a photoshoot and removed it so the Montana plate was visible.· Deputies responded to 105 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Plate Employee Driver Motor Vehicle Transports Following Halloween Gallatin County Detention Center Enthusiast Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.