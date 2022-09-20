Business and Health Reporter
Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Someone reported hearing seven or eight gunshots in their neighborhood. An officer determined the noise was from a loud car driving in the area.
· A home owner reported a bat was in their house and asked for a call back from Animal Control.
· A caller said a cat followed her home and into her apartment.
· Officers responded to 188 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Deputies warned a fisherman for trespassing on private land.
· A deputy stopped and warned a driver making an illegal U-turn.
· Someone reported two horses showed up in her front pasture and she had no clue who they belonged to. She said she’d tried to find the horses’ owners.
· Deputies responded to 118 calls on Monday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 161 people on Tuesday.
