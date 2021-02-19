The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Someone asked whether bars are supposed to play music after 10 p.m.
• A caller reported two men in dark clothing who were loading a van at a construction site. The men told officers they finish concrete and were prepping for Saturday.
• A caller complained about a barking dog that was keeping their whole family awake.
• Someone claimed a computer was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• A 5-year-old and a 7-year-old accidentally called 911.
• A truck drove into a building.
• Someone reported a Redbox had been vandalized. They said the touchscreen had been smashed.
• A caller suspected his driver spat into his drink because "the driver asked him why he didn't tip."
• Someone complained about their neighbor smoking marijuana.
• Officers warned a man who was yelling in some hallways.
• Officers responded to 149 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 inmates Saturday.
