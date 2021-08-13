A badger, Music on Main and buckets of paint: Police Reports for Thursday, Aug. 12 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A person reported that they saw a badger. It’s not clear if the badger was somewhere it wasn’t supposed to be or if the person was just sharing that they saw one.· A man was walking on a road and a driver was concerned he was going to get hit. Officers searched the area but did not locate the man. · Officers patrolled the final Music on Main of the summer.· A black car was doing donuts and throwing rocks up at cars and campers parked nearby.· Officers responded to 113 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · Sheep had broken out of a pen and were roaming around. Their owner got them back into the pen.· A person trying to drive from Utah to Missoula got lost and drove briefly on a golf course. Deputies helped the driver get back on the right track to get to their destination.· A pallet of paint buckets fell out of a truck and dropped the paint on the road.· Deputies conducted a patrol check of a farmer’s market.· Deputies responded to 147 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 105 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Officer Motor Vehicle Transports Police Social Services Highway Check Car Following Gallatin County Detention Center Paint Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.