A backpack, a lawn mower and a not-so-suspicious neighbor: Police Reports for Monday, Nov. 15

Nov 16, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· Officers checked in on four separate areas in Bozeman where multiple people are living in their vehicles.· A woman reported she lost her driver's license downtown. She later called to report that she had found it. · A man unintentionally drove away without paying for gas after his card was declined. He later came back to pay for the gas.· A person reported someone in her neighbor's yard acting suspicious. The suspicious person turned out to be the neighbor.· Officers responded to 162 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A caller reported a logging truck had a log sticking out at an angle. The caller was concerned that if the truck went under too low of an overpass, the log could hit the road above and fall. The truck was traveling on Interstate 90, so Montana Highway Patrol was advised.· The top of a John Deere riding lawn mower was in the driving lane on Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol cleared it off the road.· A person found a backpack with bullets, binoculars and clothes behind a residence. A deputy identified the owner of the bag from a hunting license inside it and was able to return it to its owner.· A person reported children or teenagers pushing garbage and a dead pine tree through a hole in her fence and into the pasture where her horses live.· Deputies responded to 112 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 119 people on Tuesday.