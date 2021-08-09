A baby rabbit, children on dirt bikes and a bike from the dump: Police Reports for Sunday, Aug. 8 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 9, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:· Newlyweds were loudly arguing in a hotel room. Officers made contact with the couple and determined the disagreement was verbal only.· A woman was concerned about a bunny in her yard. Animal Control talked to the woman and determined that the young rabbit was likely old enough to get by on its own. · A drunk man pulled a plant out of the ground and was trying to fight a sign. Officers warned the man for disorderly conduct and transported him to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital because of his intoxication level.· A caller reported that children were riding dirt bikes up and down the street. Officers responded but were not able to find the children or the dirt bikes.· Officers responded to 119 calls. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:· A man found a bike at the dump and brought it home. He called law enforcement to check the serial numbers on the bike and make sure it wasn’t stolen.· A tree was on fire. The property owner had the fire out and the tree was cold when deputies arrived.· A tree had fallen onto a road and was blocking a lane. Montana Highway Patrol used a chainsaw to remove the large tree piece-by-piece.· Deputies responded to 91 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 109 people on Monday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Tree Police Dirt Bike Highway Patrol Bike Rabbit Following Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.