Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:

· Newlyweds were loudly arguing in a hotel room. Officers made contact with the couple and determined the disagreement was verbal only.

· A woman was concerned about a bunny in her yard. Animal Control talked to the woman and determined that the young rabbit was likely old enough to get by on its own.

· A drunk man pulled a plant out of the ground and was trying to fight a sign. Officers warned the man for disorderly conduct and transported him to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital because of his intoxication level.

· A caller reported that children were riding dirt bikes up and down the street. Officers responded but were not able to find the children or the dirt bikes.

· Officers responded to 119 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

· A man found a bike at the dump and brought it home. He called law enforcement to check the serial numbers on the bike and make sure it wasn’t stolen.

· A tree was on fire. The property owner had the fire out and the tree was cold when deputies arrived.

· A tree had fallen onto a road and was blocking a lane. Montana Highway Patrol used a chainsaw to remove the large tree piece-by-piece.

· Deputies responded to 91 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 109 people on Monday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags