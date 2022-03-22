The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A deer got its leg tangled in a fence. An officer was able to help the deer untangle the leg and watched as the deer took off running afterward.
· A person reported two people acting “super weird” around a car in the courthouse parking lot. While on the phone with dispatch, the caller realized that the car the two were standing around likely belonged to one of the two. There was no emergency.
· A baby was playing with a phone and called 911. Officers spoke with the mother and confirmed that there was no emergency.
· A caller reported two teenage boys dumpster diving for alcohol. The boys were gone when an officer arrived.
· Officers responded to 135 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A boulder was in a road. Montana Highway Patrol and the Montana Department of Transportation were both advised of the boulder.
· A caller reported a man kneeling in a parking lot. A deputy responded and spoke to the man, who was praying and did not need any help from law enforcement.
· A school resource officer conducted a walkthrough of a school and checked in with school staff.
· A property owner reported seeing a woman measuring things on her property when she checked her security cameras. The woman turned out to be a property tax adjuster.
· Deputies responded to 119 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 144 people on Tuesday.
