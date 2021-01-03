Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• Some people held a loud party in an alley.
• A driver was smoking a bong at a stop light.
• A caller reported someone for dumping trash illegally.
• A child called 911 while playing with a phone.
• Someone found a TV on a road.
• A caller complained loud music was shaking their apartment. The music was coming from a nearby park.
• A caller said he was locked inside of a business. Officers found out the man’s clothes were trapped inside the building.
• A caller reported an animal was roaming around. She couldn’t tell whether it was a dog or a wolf. She later found out it was a dog.
• Officers responded to 83 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 142 inmates Saturday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.