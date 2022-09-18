 Skip to main content
That's a wrap: Bozeman's last art walk of the summer

Last Art Walk
Art lovers walk through Altitude Gallery on Sept. 9, 2022.

Whether the people came for the free wine, a hot date, or simply a nice night on the town, the last art walk of the summer was popping. It was the second Friday in September. Golden sunlight streamed down Main Street as art lovers sauntered through the galleries.

Nikki Todd, owner of Visions West Gallery, said she was worried that the bad weather earlier in the day would keep people away. But was instead impressed with the turnout. She reported that shows throughout the summer had been busy, with lots of new faces and clients showing up at her gallery.

Devin Kelly jokingly asks a young visitor for an ID before serving him a La Croix at Visions West Gallery on Sept. 9, 2022.
Plastic cups full of white wine sit are offered to visitors free of charge at Altitude Gallery on Sept. 9, 2022.

Cello, at the other end of the block, featured Missoula artist Barb Schwarz Karst, who was showing a colorful series of oil paintings called, “Montana Rust Belt.” She said the series was inspired by Montana’s “lost industries” and was meant to serve as an “homage to the workers of Montana.” Many of the paintings involved motifs relating to the petroleum, railroad and farming industries.

Barb Schwarz Karst was the featured artist at Cello on Sept. 9, 2022.
A girl glances back over her shoulder as she rides her bike through the art walk crowd in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 9, 2022. The photos that the crowd is passing under were being sold to support the Ukraine Relief Effort, a local group bringing medical supplies to Ukraine.
A woman is silhouetted against a brick wall featuring two oil paintings by Troy Collins in the Montana Trails Gallery on Sept. 9, 2022.
Ephie Risho pauses to admire "Bear Cartouche II," a mixed media piece made by Debbie Lawson, on Sept. 9, 2022, at Visions West Gallery. "It's just incredible to me," Risho explained.
Two bronze sculptures by Greg Kelsey are arranged next to each other at Montana Trails Gallery on Sept. 9, 2022.
Visitors walk through the Montana Trails Gallery on Sept. 9, 2022.

Rachel Leathe

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

