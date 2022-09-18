That's a wrap: Bozeman's last art walk of the summer

A girl glances back over her shoulder as she rides her bike through the art walk crowd in downtown Bozeman on Sept. 9, 2022. The photos that the crowd is passing under were being sold to support the Ukraine Relief Effort, a local group bringing medical supplies to Ukraine.
Whether the people came for the free wine, a hot date, or simply a nice night on the town, the last art walk of the summer was popping. It was the second Friday in September. Golden sunlight streamed down Main Street as art lovers sauntered through the galleries.
Nikki Todd, owner of Visions West Gallery, said she was worried that the bad weather earlier in the day would keep people away. But was instead impressed with the turnout. She reported that shows throughout the summer had been busy, with lots of new faces and clients showing up at her gallery.
Cello, at the other end of the block, featured Missoula artist Barb Schwarz Karst, who was showing a colorful series of oil paintings called, “Montana Rust Belt.” She said the series was inspired by Montana’s “lost industries” and was meant to serve as an “homage to the workers of Montana.” Many of the paintings involved motifs relating to the petroleum, railroad and farming industries.
In front of Rockford Coffee, people walked under a string of black and white photographs hung over the sidewalk. The photos were taken earlier this year by Michael Behm in the Ukrainian city of Kopychyntsi. Volunteers said proceeds of the sale were going towards buying medicine and supplies for Ukrainians as part of an ongoing Ukrainian relief effort.
Cache Perdue, program director for Downtown Bozeman, said that this year felt like things were returning to normal. They were able to bring back street performers and musicians and "capitalize on the increased volume downtown." Perdue also added that they were looking forward to the evolution of art walks going into the future.
As the sun dipped below the horizon, a chill settled over downtown. People began covering their tank tops with sweatshirts and leaving the galleries for bars and restaurants. Art walk for the season.
