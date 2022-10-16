 Skip to main content
Gourds galore: The pumpkin scene at Rocky Creek Farm

The sun shines through the pumpkin patch, melting the morning frost at Rocky Creek Farm on Oct. 8, 2022.

Farmhands lifted pumpkins from giant cardboard boxes on a frosty Saturday morning at Rocky Creek Farm.

“We’re like the elves of Halloween,” said Sarah Spromberg as she placed two pumpkins under a tree, blowing on her hands for warmth.

Farmhands Grant Marolf, Chad Younger and Sarah Spromberg ride out to the apple orchard in the back of the pickup to distribute pumpkins at Rocky Creek Farm on Oct. 8, 2022.

This is a kind of homecoming for the pumpkins.

Sadie Morris grabs two pumpkins from the pallet on Oct. 8, 2022, at Rocky Creek Farm.
The sun shines through the pumpkin patch, melting the morning frost at Rocky Creek Farm on Oct. 8, 2022.
Owner Matt Rothshiller drops off a pallet of pumpkins for his farm hands to disperse throughout the apple orchard at Rocky Creek Farm on Oct. 8, 2022.
Brandon Brock adjusts his daughter, Maven Brock's, pumpkin hat for a photo at Rocky Creek Farm on Oct. 8, 2022. This was Maven's first time visiting a pumpkin patch.
Pumpkin patch visitors disembark from the tractor-pulled wagon at Rocky Creek Farm on Oct. 8, 2022.
A customer picks up her CSA (community-supported agriculture) while Audrey Mays-Trimble and Klara Dumbrovska open the farm stand on Oct. 8, 2022, at Rocky Creek Farm.
Sarah Spromberg helps customers pay for their pumpkins at Rocky Creek Farm on Oct. 8, 2022.

Rachel Leathe can be reached at 406-582-2678 or rleathe@dailychronicle.com

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

