Gourds galore: The pumpkin scene at Rocky Creek Farm

Farmhands lifted pumpkins from giant cardboard boxes on a frosty Saturday morning at Rocky Creek Farm.
“We’re like the elves of Halloween,” said Sarah Spromberg as she placed two pumpkins under a tree, blowing on her hands for warmth.
This is a kind of homecoming for the pumpkins.
Matt and Jacy Rothschiller, owners of Rocky Creek Farm and Gallatin Valley Botanicals, start the pumpkins in their greenhouse in the spring. They are then transported to Roger Nerlin’s conventional farm, Headwaters Garden in Three Forks, where they are grown throughout the summer.
In the fall, Nerlin harvests the pumpkins and transports them back to Rocky Creek Farm where Matt Rothshiller said they sell between 100,000 to 120,000 pounds of pumpkins.
Every weekend in October, visitors climb into a large wooden wagon and are pulled by tractor to the orchard. There they comb through the pumpkin patch in search of the perfect gourd.
Competition is fierce, with families carefully guarding their clutch of pumpkins while they wait for the tractor to pick them up.
Although the pumpkin patch is the main attraction, there’s also pressed cider, freshly-cut flowers and farm-raised meat and vegetables available for sale at the farm stand. The Rothshiller’s also have flocks of chickens, lambs and pigs for the kids to look at.
“We’re a unique farm in that we’re highly diversified,” Matt Rothshiller said.
If you’re planning a trip to Rocky Creek, Rothschiller advises you to reserve a spot early through the Gallatin Valley Botanical website. He warns that sometimes they run out of pumpkins before Halloween and that weekends are booking up fast.
