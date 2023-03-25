 Skip to main content
Trash town: A look into the Logan Landfill

Logan Landfill
Trash spills out of the back of a packed garbage truck at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

For garbage thrown away in any part of Gallatin or Madison counties, sections of Jefferson, Broadwater and Park counties, and much of Yellowstone National Park, all roads end at the Logan Landfill.

Immediately south of Interstate 90 outside Logan, the landfill has been the go-to repository for unwanted things since 1933. From the top of a hill made of garbage from a decade ago, director Jim Simon pointed out the giant hole where garbage from yesterday is dumped. 


“Everything we’re looking at, we have 2.9 years worth of space to put waste,” he said of the hole, known officially as Cell 4. In it, bulldozers with spiky wheels were crushing waste dumped by garbage trucks. Sensing treasure in the trash, thousands of scavenger birds flitted from pile to pile.

Logan Landfill
A garbage collector cleans out their truck in a corner of the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Logan Landfill
Garbage collects on the ladder of a landfill compacting truck as it rumbles over recently dumped garbage at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Logan Landfill
A card for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is partially covered by dirt at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Logan Landfill
Jim Simon, district manager for the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, stands in front of a pile of discarded wood products at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Logan Landfill
Seagulls flock towards fresh garbage in the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Logan Landfill
Joe Simon, district manager of the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, picks up a thrown-away lithium-ion battery at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Simon says that Li-ion batteries pose a significant fire hazard to the landfill and garbage collectors when they are thrown away with the trash. Rather, people should drop off their spent batteries in a designated location at the landfill.
Logan Landfill
Empty propane canisters are collected in a bin at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Landfill employees remove the remaining fuel before recycling the canisters.
Logan Landfill
Scrap metal is piled high at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Logan Landfill
A poster of a sports car is bent into trash at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Logan Landfill
A pink mattress rides a wave of garbage at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

An error occurred