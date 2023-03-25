Trash town: A look into the Logan Landfill

Joe Simon, district manager of the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, picks up a thrown-away lithium-ion battery at the Logan Landfill on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Simon says that Li-ion batteries pose a significant fire hazard to the landfill and garbage collectors when they are thrown away with the trash. Rather, people should drop off their spent batteries in a designated location at the landfill.
For garbage thrown away in any part of Gallatin or Madison counties, sections of Jefferson, Broadwater and Park counties, and much of Yellowstone National Park, all roads end at the Logan Landfill.
Immediately south of Interstate 90 outside Logan, the landfill has been the go-to repository for unwanted things since 1933. From the top of a hill made of garbage from a decade ago, director Jim Simon pointed out the giant hole where garbage from yesterday is dumped.
“Everything we’re looking at, we have 2.9 years worth of space to put waste,” he said of the hole, known officially as Cell 4. In it, bulldozers with spiky wheels were crushing waste dumped by garbage trucks. Sensing treasure in the trash, thousands of scavenger birds flitted from pile to pile.
In the distance, contractors were digging the next hole in the ground, Cell 5. Simon says there are 27 cells planned on the property, projected to last 125 years, “if it even fills up,” he added. “If you go back 50 years, every little town had their own dump in their backyard. There was no regulation, no monitoring.”
“What happens in another 50 years?,” he asked. “They might be digging this place up to get the waste out. Instead of having to bury trash, we might be making energy out of it.”
Simon says they’re on track to have added 200,000 tons of garbage to the landfill this fiscal year. When he started 18 years ago, it was 80,000 tons per year. And though 3,500 tons of material is diverted through recycling, much of that is shipped to facilities in Seattle or Salt Lake City.
“I’m a big reuse guy,” he said. “I would like to see somebody, instead of bringing a piece of furniture to the landfill, to give it away to somebody who could actually use it. And it’s small potatoes, I know, but that’s where you start.”
