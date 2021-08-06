The trout and the drought By Emma Smith Chronicle Photographer Emma Smith Author email Aug 6, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Rainbow trout swim in the pond at the Bozeman Fish and Technology Center on Monday, July 19, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Travis Horton, the Fisheries Manager with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks walks along Rock Creek looking for fish but doesn't see any on July 15, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's July 15, and Rock Creek is bone dry.Travis Horton, regional fisheries manager with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says that while it's normal for it to be dry, it’s not normal so early in the season. Buy Now Travis Horton, the Fisheries Manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, walks along dry Rock Creek on July 15, 2021. While it's normal for this creek to be low, it's not normal for it to be bone dry this time of year. Emma Smith/Chronicle This summer has been especially dry across Montana. Much of the state is under at least "extreme drought" conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Some areas are experiencing "exceptional drought."Being this dry has a lot of impacts, and increased stress on fish is one of them. Because of that, fishing restrictions were ordered for many rivers across the state to bar fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight. Buy Now Travis Horton, the Fisheries Manager with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, takes the temperature of the Shields River of 71.6 degrees on July 15, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Alongside severe drought conditions, officials are noticing a decline in brown trout numbers around the state. Biologists have been searching for the reason. Buy Now Maureen Wade, a participant in the Montana Women's Fly Fishing Class holds a brown trout she caught on the Madison River on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Carlye Luft, a guide with Gallatin River Guides and director of the Montana Women's Flyfishing School, said the tough conditions could be part of that equation. Buy Now The Montana Women's Fly Fishing Class stands in front of the Madison River on Thursday, July 22, 2021 scouting possible lines. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Laura Lee, a participant, in the Montana Women's Fly Fishing Class through Gallatin River Guides fishes on Thursday, July 22, 2021 along the Madison River. Emma Smith/Chronicle “The temperatures are increasing. The flow is decreasing. It could stress the brown trout out," Luft said.Meanwhile, Luft is still taking people fishing and showing new anglers the ropes. When new anglers go to the river, Luft notices they see the value of the environment.“We have this. We may not in 5 to 10 years. They realize how precious these resources are,” Luft said. Buy Now (From left) Gallatin River Guide in training Anna Lauenstein, Maureen Wade and Gallatin River Guide, Carlye Luft make their way back to the shore from the Madison River as fishing regulations require they're out of the river by 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle Buy Now Laura Lee, a participant, in the Montana Women's Fly Fishing Class practices tying on a fly on Thursday, July 22, 2021 along the Madison River. Emma Smith/Chronicle Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Drought Brown Trout Carlye Luft Hydrography Ichthyology Fishing Dry Official Rock Creek Travis Horton Emma Smith Author email Follow Emma Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you