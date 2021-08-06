Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The trout and the drought

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


It's July 15, and Rock Creek is bone dry.

Travis Horton, regional fisheries manager with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says that while it's normal for it to be dry, it’s not normal so early in the season.

20210803-photoessay-4.jpg
Buy Now

Travis Horton, the Fisheries Manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, walks along dry Rock Creek on July 15, 2021. While it's normal for this creek to be low, it's not normal for it to be bone dry this time of year.

This summer has been especially dry across Montana. Much of the state is under at least "extreme drought" conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Some areas are experiencing "exceptional drought."

Being this dry has a lot of impacts, and increased stress on fish is one of them. Because of that, fishing restrictions were ordered for many rivers across the state to bar fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight.

20210803-photoessayb.jpg
Buy Now

Travis Horton, the Fisheries Manager with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, takes the temperature of the Shields River of 71.6 degrees on July 15, 2021.

Alongside severe drought conditions, officials are noticing a decline in brown trout numbers around the state. Biologists have been searching for the reason.

20210803-photoessay-13.jpg
Buy Now

Maureen Wade, a participant in the Montana Women's Fly Fishing Class holds a brown trout she caught on the Madison River on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Carlye Luft, a guide with Gallatin River Guides and director of the Montana Women's Flyfishing School, said the tough conditions could be part of that equation.

20210803-photoessay-23.jpg
Buy Now

The Montana Women's Fly Fishing Class stands in front of the Madison River on Thursday, July 22, 2021 scouting possible lines.
20210803-photoessay-17.jpg
Buy Now

Laura Lee, a participant, in the Montana Women's Fly Fishing Class through Gallatin River Guides fishes on Thursday, July 22, 2021 along the Madison River.

“The temperatures are increasing. The flow is decreasing. It could stress the brown trout out," Luft said.

Meanwhile, Luft is still taking people fishing and showing new anglers the ropes. When new anglers go to the river, Luft notices they see the value of the environment.

“We have this. We may not in 5 to 10 years. They realize how precious these resources are,” Luft said.

20210803-photoessay-12.jpg
Buy Now

(From left) Gallatin River Guide in training Anna Lauenstein, Maureen Wade and Gallatin River Guide, Carlye Luft make their way back to the shore from the Madison River as fishing regulations require they're out of the river by 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
20210803-photoessay-19b.jpg
Buy Now

Laura Lee, a participant, in the Montana Women's Fly Fishing Class practices tying on a fly on Thursday, July 22, 2021 along the Madison River.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you