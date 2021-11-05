Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The devil, a ladybug and a pile of dirty laundry run a 5K

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Run For Your Life Portraits, Photo Page
Buy Now

Michael Spotts, 5, came as a devil.

Halloween is whatever you want to make it. By dressing up in a costume, you are either revealing a piece of yourself, disguising it or you’re just looking for an excuse to be weird.

So who are you?

 Are you a little red devil with red face paint and horns? Are you a bumblebee? Are you a pile of dirty laundry?

Run For Your Life Portraits, Photo Page
Buy Now

Sina Seyadian came as dirty laundry.

Are you the type of person who spends months crafting an elaborate, hand-sewn costume? Or do you darken the door of Spirit Halloween each year on October 30th, digging through the discount bins with dozens of desperate others?

It’s an opportunity to show off your creativity, or humor, or cleverness. Or simply to be something you’re not.

For this brief window we are transported to another world. The world of our childhoods, where the line between reality and magic is thin. Where dragons and unicorns can exist and where people can become lady bugs.

Run For Your Life Portraits, Photo Page
Buy Now

Lisa J'oslyn came as Miraculous, the Ladybug.

The beauty of Halloween is that it is a blank slate, wiped clean each year. Giving you the freedom to be someone new, every time.

This year Chronicle photographer Rachel Leathe set up a photo booth by the seventh annual Run for Your Life, a Halloween-themed 5k and kid’s run, on Oct. 30, 2021.

Run For Your Life Portraits, Photo Page
Buy Now

Bill Siebrasse came as a clown with his dog, Jack.
Run For Your Life Portraits, Photo Page
Buy Now

Tammy and Mariah MacDonald came as cows.
Run For Your Life Portraits, Photo Page
Buy Now

Nate Bartnick, Amanda Weber and Kyle Butler all came as Waldo.
Run For Your Life Portraits, Photo Page
Buy Now

Candice Divine came as Pikachu.
Run For Your Life Portraits, Photo Page
Buy Now

Andy Gentry came as a baby.
Run For Your Life Portraits, Photo Page
Buy Now

Samantha and Bryon McCotter came as clowns.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Rachel Leathe is a Chronicle staff photographer. She can be reached at rleathe@dailychronicle.com.

Recommended for you