The devil, a ladybug and a pile of dirty laundry run a 5K

Halloween is whatever you want to make it. By dressing up in a costume, you are either revealing a piece of yourself, disguising it or you're just looking for an excuse to be weird.So who are you? Are you a little red devil with red face paint and horns? Are you a bumblebee? Are you a pile of dirty laundry?

Michael Spotts, 5, came as a devil.

Sina Seyadian came as dirty laundry.

Are you the type of person who spends months crafting an elaborate, hand-sewn costume? Or do you darken the door of Spirit Halloween each year on October 30th, digging through the discount bins with dozens of desperate others?It's an opportunity to show off your creativity, or humor, or cleverness. Or simply to be something you're not.For this brief window we are transported to another world. The world of our childhoods, where the line between reality and magic is thin. Where dragons and unicorns can exist and where people can become lady bugs.

Lisa J'oslyn came as Miraculous, the Ladybug.

The beauty of Halloween is that it is a blank slate, wiped clean each year. Giving you the freedom to be someone new, every time.This year Chronicle photographer Rachel Leathe set up a photo booth by the seventh annual Run for Your Life, a Halloween-themed 5k and kid's run, on Oct. 30, 2021.

Bill Siebrasse came as a clown with his dog, Jack.

Tammy and Mariah MacDonald came as cows.

Nate Bartnick, Amanda Weber and Kyle Butler all came as Waldo.

Candice Divine came as Pikachu.

Andy Gentry came as a baby.

Samantha and Bryon McCotter came as clowns.