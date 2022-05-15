 Skip to main content
The boot fits: Inside Carter's Boots and Repair in downtown Bozeman

Carter's Boots
Jeff Carter hammers a boot sole in his shop at Carter's Boots and Repair on Friday, May 6, 2022.

When Garrett Carter was one year old, his father, Jeff, moved his boot repair business into a storefront on the 200 block of East Main Street.

“I literally grew up in this building,” said Garrett, now 23, as he deftly laid stitching across a rip in a pair of shoes. “I sat at this exact sewing machine and tried stitching things of my own creation.” On the other side of the shop, his father was trimming the edges of a new sole on an old cowboy boot.
Carter's Boots
Garrett Carter works on a pair of shoes at Carter's Boots and Repair on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Carter's Boots
New soles are clamped to old boots at Carter's Boots and Repair on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Carter's Boots
Garrett Carter discusses business with his father, Jeff Carter, in the repair shop at Carter's Boots and Repair on Friday, May 6, 2022.
 
Carter’s Boots and Repair has become a fixture in downtown Bozeman, beckoning dyed-in-the-wool ranch hands and tourists alike. “I hear all summer people come in, they're like, oh gosh, we used to have a little shoe repair shop in our town and the old guy died and they just closed it,” Jeff said.
 
Nearing the end of his career, Jeff has had to wrestle with potentially closing his business as well. This year, Carter’s will have to leave its building downtown. Jeff consulted his son, who has been a full-time employee for three years, on the future of the business. “He made a decision,” Jeff said proudly. “He said, ‘Yep, I think this is what I want to do.’” 

The Carters plan to move into a shop on Huffine Lane, with twice as much space as their current location. Garrett is eager for the challenges of moving and one day taking over the company. “There’s always a learning curve on any project you’re doing,” he said. “We’re both still learning.”

Carter's Boots
Pieces of leather scraps are sold in a bin at Carter's Boots and Repair on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Carter's Boots
Susan Gianforte shows a small rip in a boot to Carter's Boots and Repair employees Lowry Newswanger, left, Garrett Carter, and Carolina Angerer on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Carter's Boots
Intricate stich patterns adorn new boots for sale at Carter's Boots and Repair on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Carter's Boots
Garrett Carter walks across the desk in the back of Carter's Boots and Repair while organizing shelves with Carolina Angerer on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Carter's Boots
Carter's Boots and Repair employee Robert Leonard adds rivets to a leather tool belt on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

