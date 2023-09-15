 Skip to main content
Summer camps: Portraits of campground hosts in the Custer-Gallatin National Forest

Danny and Gloria Hinton at Pine Creek Campground on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. “It’s a challenge, but as far as living in the camper, I don’t miss the house at all,” said Danny.

Before Gloria and Danny Hinton became campground hosts, they already knew what made a good one. It was on a three-month road trip in a Class B motorhome last summer that they realized they, too, could do the job — and do it well.

“It just makes you feel good and secure when people take care of you like that,” said Danny, from the picnic table of site 1 of the Pine Creek Campground.


After that trip, the Hintons reconsidered their whole lives. They both had already left their jobs in Tennessee, where they had worked as a nursing director and a maintenance supervisor.

Mike and Amy Torres at Spire Rock Campground on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Torres’ have hosted at Spire Rock for five years. “We’re kinda like a mom and pop,” said Mike. “We feel we’re here to listen to people.”
Bob and Loretta Moore at Rainbow Point Campground on Monday, August 7, 2023. “It’s a way for us to see different parts of the country, and on our days off, we get to visit,” said Loretta.
Nina and John Williams and their dog, Coco, at Langohr Campground on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. “We just love this spot,” said Nina. “It’s beautiful, just look at it!”
Jack and Mary Ann Newcomb at Bakers Hole Campground on Monday, August 7, 2023. “We try to make it as pleasurable as we would want it to be,” said Jack. “You know, camping is supposed to be fun.”
Lonnie and Eleanor Tyler at Rainbow Point Campground on Monday, August 7, 2023. “We pretty much break even with our retirement,” said Eleanor. “We get go and we see stuff and we wouldn’t have the money to do that if we didn’t do this.”

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

