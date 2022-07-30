 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State of the fair

The Big Sky Country State Fair gives people a lot to love

Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

People's feet dangle from a ride that swings upside down at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 26, 2022.

 Staff Photographer

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

People wait in line for a ride at the Big Sky Country State fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Under the shade of a small outdoor stage, an Elvis impersonator shakes his hips and croons: “I don’t know why my heart flips, I only know it does.” Nearby, high divers squeeze into wetsuits before flipping into a pool that seems not quite deep enough. Elsewhere, summer-breaking high schoolers with nowhere to be line up for their turn to get locked into rattling cages that flip them around and around dozens of feet above the dusty ground.

Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

Scot Bruce, an Elvis impersonator, squeezes around a tent before going on stage to perform at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 20, 202.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

A fair-goer descends a slide ride at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

A clean shirt hangs in a 4-H barn before a showmanship event at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

A high-diver prepares to leap from a platform 80 feet above the ground into a 10-foot deep pool at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

This is the Big Sky Country State Fair, and if you’re a red-blooded American, it probably had something for you: well manicured farm animals, toy guns for sale, mid-2000 rap hits. But when headlining act T.I. sang “You can have whatever you like,” he might as well have been talking about the food options at the fair.

Food Row, a hub of 21 food vendors, was located conveniently at the geographic center of the fairgrounds. Popular items included french fries shaped into large cubes and fruity drinks served in cups shaped like cowboy boots. No salads were seen.

Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

Curly french fries are piled on a tray and topped with nacho cheese and bacon at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

Colton Woodcox, 10, dangles on a rope while testing his mettle at the Ninja Roundup obstacle course at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

People cheer during a concert by Montgomery Gentry at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

A pig sticks its snout through slats of its pen in a 4-H barn at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

Arora Cross shares her corndog with her partner, Bryan Cross at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

Rock Charlton, 9, and his sister Briar, 10, lounge in hammocks above their pigs in a 4-H barn during the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

Inflatable hammers are piled up before being given away as prizes at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Big Sky Country State Fair
Buy Now

People loiter outside a ticket booth at the Big Sky Country State Fair at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Samuel Wilson can be reached at swilson@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2603

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK