State of the fair

Under the shade of a small outdoor stage, an Elvis impersonator shakes his hips and croons: “I don’t know why my heart flips, I only know it does.” Nearby, high divers squeeze into wetsuits before flipping into a pool that seems not quite deep enough. Elsewhere, summer-breaking high schoolers with nowhere to be line up for their turn to get locked into rattling cages that flip them around and around dozens of feet above the dusty ground.
This is the Big Sky Country State Fair, and if you’re a red-blooded American, it probably had something for you: well manicured farm animals, toy guns for sale, mid-2000 rap hits. But when headlining act T.I. sang “You can have whatever you like,” he might as well have been talking about the food options at the fair.
Food Row, a hub of 21 food vendors, was located conveniently at the geographic center of the fairgrounds. Popular items included french fries shaped into large cubes and fruity drinks served in cups shaped like cowboy boots. No salads were seen.
While sharing a quarter-pound corn dog (“The Epic” per the vendor’s menu) with her fiance, Arora Cross described her favorite parts of the fair. “I love waiting in lines because I love to people watch,” she said. “But I always love the food more than anything.”
At the fair, there’s a lot to love.
