Slice of summer By Rachel Leathe, Samuel Wilson and Emma Smith Chronicle photographers Aug 20, 2021

Ally Tipps and Weslie Pederson eat shaved ice at Bite of Bozeman on Aug. 4, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Every summer, Montana comes to life. The sun, returning its attention to the Northern Hemisphere, beckons creatures of all sizes to emerge and enjoy its energy. Wildflowers spread across hillsides. Trees towering over them grow just a little taller.The mountains are freed from snow and ice. People flock to the trails and summits and the rivers that were fed by the snow and the ice.

Hikers enjoy the view from the top of Storm Castle Peak on July 9, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Dick Ruesenberg fishes along the Gallatin River in Yellowstone National Park on July 23, 2021. Emma Smith/Chronicle

It's the season of ice cream on a park bench, hot dogs at a baseball game, and sunrises from a tent. It's also the season of heat, smoke and drought, and of adapting to a climate shifting before our eyes.

A young baseball fan watches a Bozeman Bucks game on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Heroes Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Juice, a Belgian malinois, pants while taking a break from a vigorous game of fetch at Cooper Park in Bozeman on July 29, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Slice of SummerA bee lands on a flower on West Dickerson Street on Aug. 4, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

It never lasts long enough. Soon, the seasons will change. Temperatures will drop. Nights will grow longer. Snow will fall.But summer will come again.

A pair of stand-up paddleboarders return to the beach at Hyalite Reservoir under a smoky sunset on July 6, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America