Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Slice of summer

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Slice of Summer
Buy Now

Ally Tipps and Weslie Pederson eat shaved ice at Bite of Bozeman on Aug. 4, 2021.

Every summer, Montana comes to life. The sun, returning its attention to the Northern Hemisphere, beckons creatures of all sizes to emerge and enjoy its energy. Wildflowers spread across hillsides. Trees towering over them grow just a little taller.

The mountains are freed from snow and ice. People flock to the trails and summits and the rivers that were fed by the snow and the ice.

Slice of Summer
Buy Now

Hikers enjoy the view from the top of Storm Castle Peak on July 9, 2021.
Slice of Summer
Buy Now

Dick Ruesenberg fishes along the Gallatin River in Yellowstone National Park on July 23, 2021.

It's the season of ice cream on a park bench, hot dogs at a baseball game, and sunrises from a tent. It's also the season of heat, smoke and drought, and of adapting to a climate shifting before our eyes.

Slice of Summer
Buy Now

A young baseball fan watches a Bozeman Bucks game on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Heroes Park.
Slice of Summer
Buy Now

Juice, a Belgian malinois, pants while taking a break from a vigorous game of fetch at Cooper Park in Bozeman on July 29, 2021.
Slice of Summer
Buy Now

Slice of Summer

A bee lands on a flower on West Dickerson Street on Aug. 4, 2021.

It never lasts long enough. Soon, the seasons will change. Temperatures will drop. Nights will grow longer. Snow will fall.

But summer will come again.

Slice of Summer
Buy Now

A pair of stand-up paddleboarders return to the beach at Hyalite Reservoir under a smoky sunset on July 6, 2021.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Recommended for you